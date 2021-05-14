Michigan to lift mask mandate for the fully vaxxed, following CDC guidelines

Photo: Samantha Gades

LANSING – Starting Saturday, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, except where required by federal, state or local regulations or business guidance. Residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others. After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire. Governor Whitmer announced today that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is updating the Gatherings and Mask Order to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest guidance on face coverings. The new order will effect on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, the CDC released updated guidance recommending “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Republicans in Michigan, who have historically fought Whitmer on COVID-19 related mandates, welcomed the news:

“The new guidance from the CDC and the state’s loosening of the mask mandate in a safe way is very welcome to our communities – we are excited to get back to normal,” Mayor Don Gerrie (R-Sault Ste Marie) said. “We appreciate the partnership efforts throughout our state and in our local communities in following the covid-safe guidelines and making sure vaccinations are readily accessible to residents in a fast and efficient manner. I am thankful every day for the amazing health care and public safety professionals we have in Michigan.”