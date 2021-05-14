Vaccinations for Dearborn students available May 20 and 21

Photo courtesy: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Schools is adding vaccination dates for students next week. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the green light on usage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 12-15 years old age range this week.

Michigan’s health authority told providers late Wednesday that they can proceed with giving doses to adolescents in this age group, in combination with other vaccines if need be. The CDC says vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19 based on research in places where mass vaccination programs have been carried out for some time. On Thursday, the agency said people that have been fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors, after two weeks of full inoculation, barring some circumstances like public transportation.

Dearborn Public Schools announced Friday that Henry Ford Health System will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Edsel Ford High School (EFHS) on May 20 and 21. Those who attended one of the April vaccination clinics at EFHS will get their second dose at the school on May 21.

Vaccines appointments will be available on May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. and on May 21 from 8 to 11:40 a.m. The second shots will all be administered on June 11.

Any Dearborn Public School student age 12 or older and their parent are eligible to sign up for the Pfizer vaccine. Note, children must be at least 12 years old by the vaccination date, and any one under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when they come for the vaccination.

Parents should watch for an email in the next few days with the links to sign up for the vaccinations, the district said.

Although the district understands parents have a personal choice when it comes to the wellbeing of their child, the district strongly feels that all methods to slow the spread of COVID-19, including vaccinations, are the best way to promote overall health and safety in our community and the surest path to a return to in-person learning for all students.

Families are encouraged to contact the Superintendent’s office at (313) 827-3020 with questions.