Hamtramck Public Schools to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Photo: Hassan Abbas/The Arab American News

HAMTRAMCK – Hamtramck Public Schools (HPS) is partnering with Rite Aid to provide vaccinations for individuals 12 and older at the Hamtramck Community Center at 11350 Charest St. this upcoming Thursday. HPS recommends families schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 shot.

The clinic is offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccination free, regardless of medical insurance. The clinic is open to all families in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the state through increased community access to the vaccine.

Here is the info on the vaccine clinic:

Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Location: Hamtramck Community Center, 11350 Charest St. Hamtramck, 48212

To schedule an appointment, visit: bit.ly/3fmBbea.

“At Hamtramck Public schools, the safety and well-being of our school community remains a primary concern. We want to encourage and remind families to stay in tune with their health,” said Melanie Pieknik, HPS district nurse. “It is vitally important that we take preventative measures against COVID-19, including becoming vaccinated and following safety protocols. We are grateful to Rite Aid for stepping up to support the Hamtramck community”

Attendees should plan to bring a photo ID and insurance card, if applicable. However, no one will be turned away or charged for the vaccine regardless.

“We are excited to expand our partnerships with organizations supporting Hamtramck Public Schools,” said Jaleelah Ahmed, superintendent. “Schools are at the heart of the community and we appreciate those organizations that continue to seek out ways to assist our students and families.”

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for both signing, consent and administering the vaccine.

For more information regarding the event, please contact HPS District Nurse Melanie Pieknik at mpieknik@hamtramckschools.org or 313-454-1645.