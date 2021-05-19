Michigan restores work search requirement for unemployment benefits

LANSING — The state of Michigan is reinstating the work search requirement for people receiving unemployment benefits effective May 30.

Residents collecting unemployment will now be required to submit their work search information weekly in order to collect their benefits.

All seven of the state’s Republican U.S. House members wrote a letter to Governor Whitmer urging a halt to the extra $300 payments being distributed on top of the maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

“We call on you to end participation in this program to get our state’s economy back on track and ensure our employers have access to the talent they need to return to normal,” they wrote.

Lynda Robinson, spokeswoman for the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), said that it does not plan to end any federal unemployment programs, including for self-employed or gig workers who began qualifying at the beginning of the pandemic.