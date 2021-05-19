Salina Intermediate school to host student, parent COVID vaccinations

Salina Intermediate School

DEARBORN – In partnership with the Detroit Medical Center (DMC), Dearborn Public Schools will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Salina Intermediate school.

Dearborn students age 12 and older and their parents are being offered the Pfizer vaccine through the district.

The vaccines are being provided by the DMC at 2623 Salina St. on Wednesday May 26 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the second shot will be offered at the school on June 16.

Parents can expect an email with a link to sign up for the vaccinations. Once parents sign up, DMC staff will call to set up a specific time for the appointments.

Children must be at least 12 years old by the vaccination date and anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when they come to their appointment. Parents and guardians are also allowed to register for a vaccine at this clinic.

The district said they recognize that it’s the parents personal choice when it comes to the wellbeing of their children, but they are encouraging vaccines.

Anyone with questions can call the superintendent’s office at 313-827-3020.