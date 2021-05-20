28th annual Ecorse Creek clean-up happening this weekend

Swapka Park

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The 28th annual Ecorse Creek and Richard A. Young Rain Garden clean-up is scheduled for this Saturday.

The event will take place at the Dearborn Heights Recreation Center at 5400 McKinley at Swapka Park from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 22.

“It is a community awareness get together event,” Councilman Tom Wencel said. “It is an ecological system that diverts literally tens of thousands of gallons of rainwater into the ground naturally instead of emptying into the creek. This helps reduce flooding. Volunteers pull weeds and plant plants and spread mulch to maintain the rain garden’s efficiency.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer can call or text Wencel at 313-598-5182 or email at tgwencel@gmail.com.