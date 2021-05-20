Whitmer to lift all restrictions by July 1

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING — Governor Whitmer announced that all COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be lifted by July 1.

On June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted, indoor capacity limits will be increased to 50 percent. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks indoors through the month.

Whitmer also said that on July 1, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the mask mandate, “unless unanticipated circumstances arise.”

The new plan is vastly different from the original “Vacc to Normal” plan that outlined vaccination benchmarks the state said needed to be met in order to lift restrictions.

The original Vacc to Normal plan said capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, would be lifted after 60 percent of adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine and indoor capacity would be lifted at 65 percent.

Last week, the state updated the mask mandate, which had originally been planned to be lifted once 70 percent of adults received at least one dose.