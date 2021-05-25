Dearborn City Clerk accepting absent voter ballot applications

Dearborn City Clerk George Darany

DEARBORN – The city clerk’s office is now accepting absent voter ballot applications for the 2021 municipal primary, general elections.

The clerk’s office mailed the applications on May 18.

Clerk George Darany said that more than 14,000 absent voter (AV) ballot applications were mailed so registered voters could request ballots for the Aug. 3 primary and Nov. 2 general elections.

The AV ballot applications will provide voters with the choice to have a ballot mailed to them for either the Aug. primary, the Nov. general election, or both election cycles.

In order to receive a ballot for the upcoming elections, residents must complete the application as ballots will not be mailed without a completed application on file.

Residents can submit their completed application by mail, hand delivery to the city clerk’s office at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) at 16901 Michigan Ave, by placing their application in the election drop box in the DAC drop-off drive-thru lane, or by scanning their application and emailing it to jgeahan@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

“If you are unsure about whether you are on the permanent AV list, or wish to vote by mail for the August or November elections, you can request an AV ballot application online by visiting www.mvic.sos.state.mi.us or call the clerk’s office at 313-943-2010,” Darany said.

In the Aug. primary, residents will be voting for candidates running for city council, mayor, and will also vote on two ballot proposals regarding amending the city charter and renewing 1 mill dedicated to library funding for six additional years.

With 18 candidates running for council and seven for mayor, the top 14 council candidates and top two mayor candidates will advance to the Nov. general election.

A yes vote for a charter commission in Aug. will mean that voters will elect a nine member commission during the Nov. election.

Anyone interested in running for the commission must submit nominating paperwork and petitions by July 20 at 4 p.m.

Candidate packets can be picked up at the city clerk’s office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.