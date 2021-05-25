Public hearing for city budget scheduled for May 26

Dearborn City Council meeting

DEARBORN – The public hearing on the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022 is set for Wednesday May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC).

The public hearing invites the public to comment on the proposed budget, which covers expenditures and revenues for the city from July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022.

The city has hosted multiple study sessions since March that were open to the public.

The final study session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 26 before the public meeting.

Both meetings will be held in the council chambers at the DAC at 16902 Michigan Ave. and attendees will be asked to follow standard COVID-19 prevention safety protocols. There will be no Zoom options available for either meeting.

Documents related to the proposed budget are available on the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org.

A date has not been set yet for the public meeting in which the proposed budget will be voted on but it must be voted on before July 1.