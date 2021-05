WARREN – Some 700 protesters rally and march on Sunday, March 23th at Warren City Hall, emphatically demanding local, state, and national officials to hold themselves accountable for ending U.S. support for the Israeli apartheid against Palestinians. The event is joined in support by Warren City Council officials, members of Jewish Voices for Peace, U.S. State Rep. Abraham Aiyash, among others.

Video: Rasha Almulaiki/The Arab American News