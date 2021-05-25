Tom Wencel running for re-election to Dearborn Heights city council

Dearborn Heights Councilman Tom Wencel

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Coming off of his first term on city council, Councilman Tom Wencel has decided his job is not done and is running for re-election.

“I decided to run for re-election because during my first term on the city council, we have made such tremendous advancements for the residents of Dearborn Heights, and we’re just beginning,” he said. “So I wanted to continue in this direction to make the great city of Dearborn Heights a better place to live.”

Wencel said that his concerns include senior citizens, youth, blight issues, cultural relations, and public safety.

“I am proud to say that I have spearheaded programs during the pandemic to keep our seniors active and socially connected,” he said. “I have been involved in many advancements for our seniors and we’ve just scratched the surface on this issue. We have a long way to go and I will fight hard to continue the improvements.”

Wencel has been heavily involved with the Youth of Dearborn Heights for over 40 years.

“My track record speaks for itself,” he said. “Two areas I stress for our kids are sports and community involvement. My wife and I are raising five children ranging in age from four years to 12 years old so this issue is obviously very important to us. We have to have something for these kids to do from an early age to point them in the right direction and offer them good opportunities to become a vital part of our community.”

Something Wencel has been continually passionate about is blight in the city.

“It’s an impression people have about our city by just driving, walking, or riding around our streets,” he said. “It’s a problem that can be solved easily by strict enforcement and consequences. I have been involved in eliminating many blight issues both residential and commercial and this battle is very far from over. I will fight hard to eliminate the blight in our city and count on our residents to report any blight issues they encounter, no matter how little or how large.”

Wencel said he also takes public safety very seriously and votes in support of the fire and police departments.

“I’ve consistently voted to provide our fire department with any equipment and educational tools required to provide our firefighters with state of the art equipment and training, making our fire department one of the top fire departments in the state,” he said. “I have also been very consistent in voting for any equipment or training necessary for our police department to provide our residents with top of the line safety. I have pushed for body cams from day one of my service to the city and will continue to do so. I have been very vocal and instrumental in keeping our 911 dispatch center in Dearborn Heights when the option to move it to Dearborn for a combined dispatch center was before city council.”

While Wencel’s life has dramatically changed over the last four years, he said he is committed to the residents.

“Being elected to city council by the people of Dearborn Heights is a tremendous responsibility and it is very time consuming and demands a dedicated commitment,” he said.

“Four years ago was a very special and emotional time for me and my wife. Two things happened: I was elected by the voters to represent the people of Dearborn Heights on the city council and I thank them so much for their trust in me to do the right thing in representing them. We also suffered the tragic death of our daughter. We are raising her five children and have no plans of ever leaving the city.”

As lifelong residents, Wencel said he and his wife know what’s important to the community.

“We personally know the issues and concerns related to being a senior citizen along with the issues of raising a family,” he said. “We live, on a daily basis, the entire spectrum of living and raising a family in Dearborn Heights. Not too many people can say that. I was born and raised in Dearborn Heights and have never left the city. It would be an honor to be re-elected to city council and continue to serve the great people of Dearborn Heights.”