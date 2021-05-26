D7 School District issues stranger danger alert

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — In a letter posted to social media and shared with parents, D7 Superintendent Jennifer Mast issued a “stranger danger” alert.

The alert said that a student from Annapolis High School was approached twice by the same unknown man when walking to pick up her sibling at Polk Elementary School.

Both interactions with the stranger happened at the intersection of Annapolis and Gertrude, with the vehicle traveling south on Gertrude.

During the first encounter, the stranger asked the student for directions and two weeks later he asked the student where she was coming from and where she was going.

In both instances the student was able to catch up to other students walking on Annapolis.

The stranger was described as a White man between the ages of 20 and 25 with short, sandy-blonde hair and driving a dark green, older model SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, with scratches on the hood and passenger side door.

The letter from Mast said that a police report has been made and the school resource officer will be continuing to patrol the area.

“Please take this opportunity to talk to your children about their safety,” the letter read. “Remind them to always be aware of their surroundings, especially if they are walking alone. Talk to your students about what they should do if they are approached by a stranger. Let’s work together to keep our children and community safe.”

Anyone with information can call the superintendent’s office at 313-203-3180 or the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.