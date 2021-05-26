Dearborn Public Library to host program about the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

Henry Ford Centennial Library

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Library is hosting a virtual program about the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC).

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

In 2018, Michigan voters approved the creation of the MICRC, whose mission is to lead Michigan’s redistricting process to assure Congressional, State Senate and State House district lines are drawn fairly in a citizen-led, transparent process, while meeting constitutional mandates.

June 2 will be the first Zoom presentation and is being conducted in anticipation of the MICRC hosting an open meeting at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 3.

The June 2 presentation will feature MICRC Commission Vice Chair Rebecca Szetala and she will detail how the Commission will work and how residents can help design which areas of the map will best represent them through their input to the Commission.

To register for the program, visit the library’s website at www.dearbornlibrary.org and click on the events calendar and registration link.

Once registered, a Zoom meeting link will be emailed to participants.