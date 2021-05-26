Rashida Tlaib to host virtual town hall with the IRS and FEMA

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib

LANSING — U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) is inviting residents in the 13th District that she represents to a virtual town hall with special guests to help answer the community’s questions.

Joining Tlaib will be Liaison Kate Hunyady from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Region 5 External Affairs Specialist Dan Shulman and Senior Individual Assistance Specialist Susan Jensen from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Residents interested in joining the virtual town hall can call in to Tlaib’s team at 855-962-1056 or visit www.tlaib.house.gov/live.

The event is scheduled for May 27 at 5 p.m.

The event is aimed at allowing the IRS and FEMA to answer questions on stimulus payments and other resources, including the funeral assistance to reimburse expenses that families endured due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tlaib announced the event on social media, adding that she hopes residents can access all of the resources they need.