Dearborn Public Schools to offer a final COVID vaccination clinic

Bryant Middle School

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is offering students, parents and community members a final shot to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

With the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center finishing its vaccine clinic this week, Dearborn Public Schools will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at Bryant Middle School on Wednesday, June 2 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the second shot being administered at Bryant Middle School on June 23.

The vaccines will be administered by the Wayne County Health Department and no appointment is needed as this is a free walk-in clinic.

Bryant Middle School is near Telegraph and Cherry Hill Roads. Anyone attending the vaccine clinic is asked to use the school parking lot.

To get there from Cherry Hill Rd., just west of Telegraph, take Drexel Street north into the lot or search 500 Drexel, Dearborn, MI on Google Maps.

Anyone under the age of 18 is required to have a parent or guardian with them to receive a vaccine.

The district has been promoting vaccines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to promote overall health and safety in the community and the surest way of returning to in-person learning for all students.

Anyone with questions can call the superintendent’s office at 313-827-3020.