Dearborn’s Ford Woods community pool to reopen Memorial Day weekend

Ford Woods pool. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — With summer temperatures in full swing and COVID-19 cases on the steady decline, the city of Dearborn is starting to reopen its community pools.

On Saturday, May 29, the Ford Woods community pool will reopen.

The Ford Woods pool will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Until June 18 the pool will be open weekdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Beginning June 19, the Ford Woods pool will be open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on weekends.

Daily admission is $4 for residents and $10 for non-residents.

Lapeer, Summer Stephens and Ten Eyck community pools are scheduled to open on Saturday, June 19 with daily admission being $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

The opening date of Dunworth pool has not yet been announced as a new bathhouse is still under construction.

Splash pads at Whitmore-Bolles Park and Hemlock Park are open and free of charge from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Splash pads include spray features for kids of all ages and are free of charge for individuals and families.

The city says appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be in place and swim lessons will be available with more details to be provided soon.

Anyone with questions can visit the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org or call 313-943-2350.