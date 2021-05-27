Nancy Bryer puts her name in the hat for a seat on the Dearborn Heights City Council

Nancy Bryer. Photo: Bob Ankrapp

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Having thought of running for City Council the previous two elections, resident Nancy Bryer has decided now is her time.

Bryer, who had earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Washington State University, has been president of the South Dearborn Heights Civic Association for four years.

“I am running because now is the moment that I feel the good change coming in Dearborn Heights and I want to be a part of our great city moving forward,” she said. “I feel that this city has given much to me and now it is my turn to give back. Like my parents, who were very active in the community, I am following a family tradition to keep working and supporting good, old Dearborn Heights.”

Bryer has attended most City Council meetings, has worked on numerous city elections, is active at the Eton Senior Center, delivers Meals on Wheels, assists with food drive-thru events and is on the RHS reunion committee for Roosevelt and Robichaud High Schools.

Having lived in the city before it was even established as a city, Bryer also raised her own family here, with both her son and daughter graduating from Cherry Hill High School.

“Many of my goals also reflect the issues that I am passionate about,” she said. “These include creating a safe community by presenting our ordinance department as the enforcement agency they should be; continuing the wonderful police and fire response times while practicing safety; maintaining a stable housing market and bringing more businesses for a decent tax base; working on flood control of the Ecorse Creek and instituting a combined overflow sewer system; improving the Van Born corridor and road repair and intending to become a senior advocate for the entire city.”

Bryer was appointed to the Van Born Corridor and Women’s Commissions by the late Mayor Daniel Paletko.

The proud grandmother of two, who interviewed for the vacant Council seat from when former Councilwoman Lisa Hicks-Clayton was elected treasurer, said that she will be having a meet and greet in June and hopes that the residents will give her a chance.

“Most of all, I wish to encourage all registered voters of Dearborn Heights to consider me for the four-year term on our City Council in November 2021,” she said. “I promise to be approachable and will follow up on requests of citizens. I will be having a meet and greet event in June at Ford Lanes on Van Born Road east of Telegraph for anyone who is interested.”