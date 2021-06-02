Emgage endorses Abdullah Hammoud for Dearborn mayor; Hassan Ahmad and Mo Baydoun for Dearborn Heights city council

Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (left), Councilman Mo Baydoun (top right), candidate Hassan Ahmad (bottom left)

DEARBORN/HEIGHTS — Emgage has announced its endorsement for Abdullah Hammoud for Dearborn mayor and Hassan Ahmad and Mo Baydoun for Dearborn Heights City Council.

Emgage is a family of civic and political institutions dedicated to strengthening the engagement of Muslim Americans in the civic and political process, according to its website.

“Emgage PAC is proud to support a leader who sticks to his principles and stands up for what is right,” Emgage said on its Facebook page while sharing a letter that Rep. Abdullah Hammoud had presented to President Biden over his concern about taxpayer dollars supporting Israel’s human rights violations against Palestinians.

Emgage also endorsed Hassan Ahmad and Mo Baydoun for Dearborn Heights City Council.

“Emgage PAC is proud to endorse these candidates for Dearborn Heights City Council,” it said in a Facebook post. “They truly embody the values we are looking for in an elected official that represents us all.”