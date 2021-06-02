Hamtramck, River Rouge, other cities, receive grants to upgrade water systems

A view from Jos Campau Avenue in Hamtramck's southend. Photo: Hassan Abbas/The Arab American News

LANSING — Governor Whitmer announced this week grants awarded to different Michigan communities to help upgrade drinking water infrastructure towards safe, affordable tap water across the state.

The grants come under the umbrella of the MI Clean Water plan. Under that plan Hamtramck receives $188,315 under the Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant. River Rouge is also awarded $160,488 through that grant program.

The MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million total investment announced by Whitmer in October to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure and help provide clean, affordable water to the state’s residents. The plan was supported by both political parties in Lansing. The state aims to tackle large infrastructure issues such as lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates and constrained local budgets.

More than $5 million in funding is available to support local projects that improve drinking water systems, including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.

A proposal combining federal dollars for lead service line replacement in low-income communities ($102.1 million) with bonding authority for water quality protection ($290 million), a one-time General Fund appropriation for drinking water infrastructure and innovation ($105 million) and asset management grants ($2.9 million) to help communities develop, update and improve their plans for wastewater and storm water.

The DWAM grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule. The Affordability and Planning Grant (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and/or rate studies.

Recently approved grants awarded through the DWAM and AP programs:

DWAM grants

Charter Township of Hampton, $499,343

Bronson, $469,400

St. Clair Shores, $473,750

Hartford, $375,000

Charlotte, $350,700

Brown City, $340,000

Sturgis, $283,200

Mason, $274,800

Hillsdale, $241,000

Village of Baldwin, $234,000

Ironwood, $214,913

Hastings, $214,870

Greenville, $203,245

Hamtramck, $188,315

River Rouge, $160,488

AP grants

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioners Office, $444,600

City of Kalamazoo, $395,600

Ely Township, $17,500

Allendale Charter Township, $15,000

Village of Sheridan, $15,000

City of Springfield, $15,000

City of St. Clair Shores, $7,500

Village of Vermontville, $15,000

Michigan EGLE expects to update new grants and recipients under the MI Clean Water plan via a press release the first week of every month throughout the summer. An archive of EGLE press releases is available here.

“Since I first took office, I made it clear that we are going to rebuild Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure from roads to pipes to dams across our state,” Whitmer said. “As we put Michigan back to work, we’re excited to provide our local partners with the support that helps us protect Michigan’s water resources from source to tap. Making these investments into our most precious resource allows us to invest directly in public health, help jumpstart our economy and protect the environment.”

Whitmer has also called on the sates legislature to approve MI Clean Water funds for community wastewater treatment improvements that protect Michigan lakes and streams, and to authorize additional investments in water infrastructure that ensure safe drinking water and clean water for swimming, boating, fishing and other activities. When the legislature acts, it would allow for access to $290 million more to support more than 3,000 jobs and finish the commitment of the MI Clean Water plan.