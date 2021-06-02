Redistricting Commission to hold meeting and public hearing in Dearborn on June 3

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will conduct the meeting at 5 p.m., with a public hearing at 6 p.m., this Thursday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. Photo courtesy: Dearborn Recreation

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will conduct a meeting at 5 p.m. and a public hearing at 6 p.m. on June 3 at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. Masks are required at all times while indoors.

Individuals are encouraged (but not required) to RSVP in advance to attend the hearing by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ST5GHVZ

Remote or virtual attendance and participation options are also available. Registration to attend the remote meeting is available at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_0iXmDruVSm6lbSF2r1XesA

A livestream of the meeting and hearing will be available at: YouTube.com/MichSoSOffice/Videos

A copy of the meeting and hearing agendas will be made available at RedistrictingMichigan.org

Instruction for public comment participation

The public has the right to address the Commission and the Commission welcomes the public’s comments. The public may do so in three different ways:

(1) written comments, which will be entered into the permanent public record for the meeting; (2) speaking live to the Commission at the hearing location and (3) speaking live to the Commission remotely.

Further instruction on each method:

(1) Written public comment to the Commission may be submitted via the Commission’s Public Comment Portal, available at Michigan.gov/MICRC.

(2) Requests to speak live to the Commission at the hearing location will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open and in-person public comment sign-up will be available one hour before the meeting start time. Sign-up for in-person public comment will close at 8 p.m. the day of the hearing.

(3) Requests to speak remotely must be submitted via signup form available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ST5GHVZ. Individuals who wish to address the Commission remotely will be invited to speak on a first-come, first-served basis (based on the sign-up form). These individuals can expect to receive information about how to log-on to the webinar via the email they provide in the sign-up form. Sign-up for remote public comment will close at 12 p.m. the day of the hearing.

Each person who chooses to provide live or remote public comment will have up to two minutes to address the Commission.

Closed caption and ASL, Spanish and Arabic translation services will be provided for effective participation in this meeting. People in need of other translation services or those with disabilities needing other specific accommodations should email ReinhardtS@michigan.gov or contact Sarah Reinhardt at (517) 285-0043.