Gantz arrives in Washington to ask for $1 billion for Iron Dome

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, June 3. Photo via Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Washington D.C. to visit the Pentagon and the White House on Thursday and ask for $1 billion to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome after the latest, multi-week, bombing campaign on Gaza, which killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 67 children.

The Iron Dome, already partially funded by the U.S., is a missile defense system that intercepts rockets. Israel’s supporters in Washington, both Democrats and Republicans, want the U.S. to replenish the system and other military supplies after the 11-day bombing campaign on Gaza.

The U.S. began providing funding for the Iron Dome in 2011 and 55 percent of the system’s components are currently manufactured in the U.S., according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The $1 billion would come on top of more than $3.8 billion of U.S. taxpayer money that goes to fund the Israeli military annually, stemming from an agreement signed under the Obama administration.

The Biden administration remained silent and uncritical of Israel’s actions during the 11 days, even as it bombed residents and businesses in Gaza, indiscriminately killing civilians and bombed a tower used by international news agencies like the Associated Press. It also blocked several U.N. Security Council resolutions to denounce the violence and call for a ceasefire. Israel’s actions saw widespread international condemnation and protests.

A dozen Israelis, including two children, were killed in the violence, which came after Hamas shot rockets in retaliation for days-long invasion by Israeli forces of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, where Palestinian worshippers gathered for Ramadan.

In the lead up to the events, Israel had also cracked down on protests against the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Jewish settlers. These events coincided with provocations by emboldened racist, nationalist elements in Israeli society, with Zionist groups marching in Jerusalem chanting “Death to Arabs.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) and B’Tselem (The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories) have accused Israel of committing crimes of apartheid and persecution, documenting human rights violations. HRW’s latest full-length report on region says Israeli authorities are committing “crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution” against Palestinians.

The Hill reported that President Biden has already pledged to replenish Israel’s supply of Iron Dome rockets, even as some Democrats have pushed for reevaluating U.S. military aid to Israel over human rights abuse allegations and Israel’s actions in the May violence. But other Democrats continue to side with Israel on the matter.

(Sullivan) reaffirmed President Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself and commitment to strengthening all aspects of the U.S.-Israel security partnership, including support for the Iron Dome System — White House readout

According to a readout from the White House regarding Gantz’s meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the pair discussed recent developments in the region and continued consultations “between the United States and Israel on regional security issues.”

“Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself and commitment to strengthening all aspects of the U.S.-Israel security partnership, including support for the Iron Dome System,” the readout said. “They exchanged views on the current situation in Gaza and Mr. Sullivan highlighted the importance of ensuring that immediate humanitarian aid is able to reach the people of Gaza.

“They also discussed their common interest in steps to enhance stability, peace and security not just for Israelis and Palestinians, but across the entire region. They shared their concerns about the threat posed by Iran’s aggressive behavior in the Middle East and expressed their determination to counter these threats. They agreed that the United States and Israel would remain closely engaged in the weeks ahead to advance their strategic priorities in the region.”

On Wednesday, 55 bipartisan lawmakers, led by U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D- NJ), addressed a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the U.S. should “continue urgently engaging with Israel” on the administration’s “ironclad commitment to Israel’s safety and security, including replenishing Israel’s stock of interceptors for the Iron Dome missile defense system and other important matters.”

Gantz is also expected to speak with U.S. officials concerning the Iran nuclear deal and other matters. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would continue working to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, even at the cost of tensions with the U.S., a position that saw criticism from Gantz.

Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption and is facing an ouster after his rivals agreed to a multi-party coalition against him. That coalition could mean a power sharing premiership between far-right nationalists and centrist party leaders, but it still needs to be ratified by parliamentary vote.