Michigan House passes measure to ban vaccine passports

LANSING — The Republican-led Michigan House is trying to ban government-sanctioned vaccine passports, despite no current plan to enforce them.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Privacy Act would ban any government entity from issuing a COVID-19 vaccine passport requiring proof of vaccination to access a public place or service, or imposing a penalty based on vaccination status.

Before becoming law, the act would have to pass in the State Senate and be signed by Governor Whitmer, but it would still not stop private establishments like concert venues from requiring proof of one’s vaccination status.

The House voted 62-47 in favor of the bill that was sponsored by State Rep. Sue Allor, who said it’s about protecting civil liberties.

“Obtaining a vaccine is definitely a personal choice,” she said. “I don’t think or believe an individual should have to show that they’ve had a vaccine in order to go about their daily activities.”

Critics say that Republicans are wasting their time by banning something that doesn’t currently exist, but supporters say they’re concerned Whitmer may opt to use such passports.

The measure would not impact schools that require proof of vaccination against other illnesses and if passed, it would target establishments primarily funded through tax dollars.