Oakland County judge denies motion to dismiss felony charges against Southfield city clerk

Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins

SOUTHFIELD — An Oakland County judge has denied the Southfield city clerk’s motion to drop two felony charges against her connected to the Nov. 2018 election.

Last year, City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to stand trial on one count of violating election law by falsifying returns or records, one count of forgery of a public record, one count of misconduct in office, one count of using a computer to commit a crime connected to violating election law, one count of using a computer to commit a crime connected to forgery of a public record and one count of using a computer to commit a crime connected to misconduct in office.

The complaint alleges that Hawkins fraudulently altered the Qualified Voter File after the 2018 general election to falsely reflect that previously logged absentee ballots were void due to arriving in envelopes that were not signed by the voter.

After being sent to trial, Hawkins filed a motion to quash or requested the court to render a previous decision as null or invalid, before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Leo Bowman, which was granted on four of the six charges.

The motion to quash was denied on the charge of misconduct in office and the charge of using a computer to commit a crime connected to misconduct in office.

Hawkins, who is running for re-election, filed another motion seeking to dismiss the two remaining charges that had been upheld.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Edward Sosnick heard oral arguments related to Hawkins’ latest motion on Wednesday, but ultimately sided with the Attorney General’s Office.

The denial means that Hawkins continues to face the charges of one count of misconduct in office and one count of using a computer to commit a crime connected to misconduct in office.

“I remain committed to ensuring voters of our state can have confidence in our election process,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Election officials, regardless of political party, must uphold the integrity of their position. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy.”

A jury trial is set to begin on Oct. 28 in the Oakland County Circuit Court.