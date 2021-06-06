Mo Baydoun looking to retain his seat on the Dearborn Heights City Council

Councilman Mo Baydoun

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mo Baydoun, who was appointed to the Dearborn Heights City Council earlier this year, is running to retain his seat.

Baydoun was appointed to finish out former Councilwoman Lisa Hicks-Clayton’s term once she was elected treasurer in November.

In 2017, Baydoun ran for a full-term seat on the City Council and lost by less than 300 votes.

“I’m running for the same reasons,” he said. “I’ve been inspired by the volunteers and by this community to run to finish this partial term.”

Being the youngest person on the City Council, Baydoun said he believes he offers something that other candidates might not.

“I believe I could provide a fresh perspective, enthusiasm and outside-the-box thinking to our City Council,” he said. “I am asking people to consider my background as a small business owner and community volunteer when they cast their vote. I want everyone to see that I will be a hardworking, transparent and accessible Council member.”

Baydoun said his parents instilled in him his dedication to public service at a young age.

“I’ve always been held accountable by the community,” he said. “My top priority is improving the quality of life of all Dearborn Heights residents. This goals manifests itself in a number of ways, including rejuvenating programs and services for seniors, improving city services while enhancing public safety, maintaining fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget, cutting red tape to encourage business and job growth, revitalizing parks and recreation opportunities for our youth and restoring trust and transparency in our local government.”

Baydoun also said he got into politics at a very young age when he started getting involved in campaigns.

“It’s always been something I wanted to do,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always been passionate about. From being a board member with the Amity Foundation, having worked with Mike and Samir Jafaar and being mentored by David Knezek, I have always been passionate about public service.”

Being a small business owner in the community, Baydoun said he wants other young families to start their lives here like he and his wife are.

“My wife, Laila, is due on September 16, God willing, and I want to give back and raise my son to do the same,” he said. “I love this community and I want to raise my son to know that it is our duty, our obligation to give back to our community. I want to raise my family here. This is where I live, where I work and where I am now getting to raise my family.”

Being a family man, Baydoun is just as dedicated to the community.

“I do this to serve the residents,” he said. “I put my all, my 100 percent every day in everything I do. I am lucky to serve the residents of Dearborn Heights and I hope they always choose to ‘Go With Mo’ when it comes to voting in the November general election this year.”