U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Henry Ford College

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

DEARBORN – U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, will be at Henry Ford College on Tuesday, June 8 to promote COVID-19 vaccines and discuss the American Families Plan.

The COVID-19 College Challenge is a part of the Biden Administration’s month of action in June to encourage vaccinations.

While on campus, Cardona will tour the vaccine clinic and speak to community members and college officials.

The vaccine clinic is free and open to the public at the Andrew Mazzara Administrative Services and Conference Center (ASCC, Building L) on the Henry Ford College main campus at 5101 Evergreen Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Registration forms are available on the Henry Ford College website at www.hfcc.edu.