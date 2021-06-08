Michigan no longer top state for car insurance costs, but still second in the U.S.

A 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 car in Ferndale, Michigan. Photo: Steve Lagreca/Shutterstock

MICHIGAN – A new car insurance industry report shows that Michigan is no longer the most expensive state in the country to insure a car. But that doesn’t necessarily mean good news for drivers in Motor City’s home.

The 2021 Insure.com report shows Louisiana has take over the top spot for premiums in the country, though Michigan still remains in the top five most expensive insurance sates, coming in second behind the Pelican State. Louisiana jumped ahead 19 percent to an average premium of $2,839, while Michigan comes in second place at $2,112.

The top three most expensive states stayed the same for the third year in a row, with Michigan and Louisiana switching spots and Florida finishing in third place.

The report shows that this is the first time in eight years that Michigan has not been at the top of the list, but its move to second place is based on a technicality. The average premium in Michigan dropped 27 percent this year to a still high $2,112, 48 percent more expensive than the national average.

The report says that since changes to the no-fault auto insurance laws in Michigan now let drivers choose the amount of Personal Injury Protection(PIP) coverage they want to carry, saving costs on insurance, this dramatically increases an insurer’s risk, which are then passed on to customers via higher premiums. But the report does expect rates to fall as saving go up.

In the past, drivers were required to carry PIP coverage that guaranteed unlimited, lifetime medical benefits to auto accident victims.

Changes to car insurance laws went into effect in July 2020, which allows drivers to choose between the following no-fault medical benefit coverage levels: $50,000 (if a driver is enrolled in Medicaid), $250,000; $500,000; or continue with “no limit” coverage. The $2,112 premium in Insure’s rankings reflects a PIP coverage level of $250,000. When it ran the numbers on “no limit” coverage, the premium jumped to $2,840, which would put’s Michigan back in first place by $1.

“The reforms went into effect last year, but it took time to make changes when their policy came up for renewal,” said Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com. “Thus, we do not yet see the big reductions in rates the state had hoped for. We did see nearly a 30 percent reduction in rates for changing from unlimited PIP to a cap of $250,000, but I would hope by next year to see the rates fall even more as the savings go up.”

Louisiana is no stranger to the list, having been in the top five nearly every year since the beginning of report collection by Insure.com. Analysts at Insure contend that uninsured and underinsured drivers combined with “easy lawsuits” are pushing up the rates in a major way in Louisiana. Some 11.7 percent of drivers in the state cruise the roads uninsured, according to recent Insurance Information Institute statistics.

Insure, a comprehensive resource for insurance information, recently released its annual ranking of auto insurance costs, comparing all 50 states and Washington, D.C. It compared data from six large carriers in 10 zip codes per state.

The five highest cost states for car insurance (average rate) in 2021 are:

Louisiana – $2,839

Michigan – $2,112

Florida – $2,082

California -$1,966

Missouri – $1,895

The five cheapest states for car insurance in 2021:

Maine – $858

New Hampshire – $885

Wisconsin – $938

Idaho – $985

Ohio – $992

While the state, and even the neighborhood in which the driver lives influences their car insurance rate, other factors also come into play. These include driving record, credit score, age and gender. Comparing car insurance rates is important before settling on a policy, Insure.com says. State specific factors such as local insurance laws also have a big impact on premiums.

“It frequently pays to shop around for the best insurance companies,” said Gusner. “It’s important to remember that rates fluctuate based on a host of factors that stretch beyond location.”

A report on the state of the car insurance industry in 2020 found that the cost of car insurance in Dearborn was one of the highest in the nation, just behind neighboring Detroit.