Dearborn reminds residents of fireworks ordinance 

DEARBORN – With Independence Day coming, the city of Dearborn is reminding residents of the city’s fireworks ordinance, which matches state law.

During and leading up to Independence Day, residents are permitted to use fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, and July 4.

Anyone found discharging fireworks outside of the designated dates and times is subject to a mandatory civil fine of $1,000.

The fine for use of fireworks on another person’s property without permission is $500 and that includes public, school, and church properties.

Anyone found using fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance is a civil infraction with a fine of $1,000.

Further details regarding fireworks can be found in Sec. 14-265 of the city’s Code of Ordinances on the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org under Quick Links.