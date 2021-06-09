Fun summer programs at Hamtramck Public Schools combat learning loss

The Hamtramck High School building. Photo: Hassan Abbas/The Arab American News

The global pandemic caused significant disruptions in education across the country over the past two years. As a result, Hamtramck Public Schools is offering a robust summer education program to reduce learning loss in advance of the new school year in September. This modern summer program incorporates fun and innovative ways to support learning.

Encourage your child to continue growing their math and reading skills over the summer by enrolling in Hamtramck Public Schools’ Accelerate Learning Program. Your child will be assigned a mentor who can meet with them via Zoom, monitor their progress, and assist them when they need it. The Accelerate Learning Program will use a specialized iReady summer reading and math learning paths specifically designed to meet your child’s needs.

Does your child like reading and pop culture? If so, Hamtramck Public School is hosting several Pop-Up Literacy, Culture, and Art events around the city, including:

June 23rd – Carrie Morris Arts Production (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

June 30th – Pulaski Park (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

July 21st – HPS Community Center (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

July 28th – Pulaski Park (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Everyone who attends the Pop-Up events will receive a special backpack filled with books, a writing journal, and math supplies.

Finally, there’s the Accelerate 4Kids STEM Summer Camps – a series of two-week long learning camps teaching students how to create computer games, app games, digital books/comics, and Artificial Intelligence apps on Alexa. Each camp runs Monday – Thursday for 2.5 hours each, with options to join a morning session from 9:30am – 12:00pm or an afternoon session from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Available for students in grades 3 – 11.

This summer provides a vital time for students to continue to grow academically, socially and emotionally. See what your student can achieve through Hamtramck Public Schools’ summer learning programs and register no later than June 13. Visit this link to register today: bit.ly/3g4QZnO

– Carol Paul is Hamtramck Public Schools’ Executive Director of Student Achievement