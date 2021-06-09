Superintendent Maleyko receives positive evaluation

Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education has given Superintendent Glenn Maleyko a ranking of “highly effective,” extending his contract.

A rating of effective or highly effective automatically extends Maleyko’s contract by one year to maintain a continuous three-year agreement.

Trustee Adel Mozip chaired the evaluation committee which gathered input from all seven board members.

“The board commends Dr. Maleyko on his work in such a difficult year and with so many changing variables,” Mozip said. “Dr. Maleyko, along with his team, were proactive and responsive to the district’s needs during a pandemic year.”

It was highlighted that over the last year, Dearborn Public Schools adjusted continuously to educating students during a pandemic, including complying with constantly changing health and safety requirements, implementing robust online learning, creating a hybrid learning system for bringing students back into schools, launching a virtual learning program and a new Virtual K-12 School, providing vaccines for staff and students, and distributing over 4 million free student meals.

During this time, Maleyko also continued to serve on the Executive Board of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.

“This has been a very trying year for the district with a constantly changing landscape and the need to repeatedly and dramatically reinvent how we are educating students,” Maleyko said. “My evaluation is a reflection of the hard work of our team, and I am fortunate to be able to work with so many talented professionals who truly care about educating children. The board is a big part of that success, and I appreciate the trust the board has in me and our team and how we work so well together. We were put to the test over the last year, and we stepped up. Hopefully next year’s challenges will be small by comparison.”

Board President Jim Thorpe said the evaluation is an extensive process and the results reflect the community’s support of Maleyko.

“The past year has been very difficult with the constantly changing COVID situation,” he said. “Dr. Maleyko did a great job keeping the board informed and providing us information to make decisions for our students and staff.”

The evaluation includes ranking Maleyko’s effectiveness in governance and board relations, community relations, staff relationships, business and finance, and instructional leadership. The board also reviewed results of a staff survey about Maleyko’s performance which makes up 50 percent of the overall evaluation score. Student growth makes up 40 percent of the evaluation and the remaining 10 percent is based on work done towards the district’s strategic plan goals.

“I’m very passionate about the important work we as educators must accomplish, excited about the future of our schools and students, and proud to be part of such a great community,” Maleyko added.”