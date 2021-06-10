Dearborn Chamber partnering with Ford Motor Company to provide free air filtration kits for local businesses

Air filtration kits being provided

DEARBORN — Businesses throughout Southeast Michigan can now take advantage of free air filtration kits being distributed by the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce.

The kits were developed by Ford and Lasko Products as an effective air filtration unit that allows for quick and simple assembly on site. The kits also supplement a room’s existing filtration system to further help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread and are ideal for small spaces, such as waiting rooms, office spaces, yoga studios, spa and salon settings, and small restaurant lobbies.

“We are grateful to Ford Motor Company for providing these air filtration kits,” Chamber President Jackie Lovejoy said. “We are pleased that we can pass these filters along to all local businesses as we roll forward in reopening Michigan.”

The kits are available at no cost for pick-up in the rear of the 999 Republic Street building in Allen Park’s Fairlane Business Park, behind the Detroit Lions training facility.

While there is no charge for the kits, a business card is required.

The kits include a box fan, filter and small cardboard stand.

The distribution times will be Monday, June 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 28 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Recipients must be able to carry and load the kit in their vehicle themselves.

For more information or to see if the stock has run out, residents can check the chamber’s Facebook page or call 313-584-6100.