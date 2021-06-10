William Ford Elementary to host another COVID vaccination clinic

William Ford Elementary School

DEARBORN — William Ford Elementary School will host another district COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 17 for parents, students and community members.

Appointments will be available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the second dose will be scheduled for July 8.

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered, which can be administered to anyone age 12 and over. However, anyone under the age of 18 needs a parent or guardian with them.

Registration forms are available on the district’s website at www.firstbell.dearbornschools.org.

Walk-ins will be accepted if space is available.

As the vaccine is being provided by Walmart, those who cannot return to the school for the second dose on July 8 can get it through the Dearborn or Livonia Walmart locations.

William Ford Elementary School is at 14749 Alber St. near to Chase and Ford Roads.

As the district plans to start the new school year on Aug. 30, it intends to have all students attend classes in person all day, every day.

The district is encouraging parents and families to get their vaccines before the new school year.

“Although the district understands parents have a personal choice when it comes to the well-being of their child, Dearborn Public Schools strongly feels that all methods to slow the spread of COVID-19, including vaccinations, are the best way to promote overall health and safety in our community and the surest path to return to in-person learning for all students,” the district said in a post on its website.

While vaccines are being offered for free, parents are asked to bring their I.D. and their insurance cards.

Anyone with questions can contact the superintendent’s office at 313-827-3020.