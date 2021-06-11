Denise Malinowski-Maxwell kicks off her mayoral campaign

Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and her daughter Bethany Maxwell. Photo: Briana Gasorski/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — As one of three mayoral candidates in this year’s election, Denise Malinowski-Maxwell has kicked off her campaign with a fundraiser event.

The event was held at the American Legion in Dearborn Heights.

With recent endorsements from the Teamsters 299 and the Region 1A UAW, many members of the community and residents who know Malinowski-Maxwell from her continued involvement with the senior centers and senior events in the city came to support her campaign.

Councilmembers Mo Baydoun, Bob Constan and Zouher Abdel-Hak, Crestwood School Board members Nadia Berry and Najah Jannoun,and City Council candidate Rachel LaPointe were all in attendance.

“I’ve known Denise for a really long time,” Jannoun said. “She has always been a supporter of me even before I was on the school board.”

LaPointe said that she thinks it’s important for everyone to support each other, regardless.

“We are all going to have to work together to benefit the city regardless of who wins and who loses,” she said. “I am supportive of everyone in their race and I think it’s important that we remember that in the end we will all be working together in some capacity.”

Malinowski-Maxwell’s daughter, Bethany Maxwell, said that she knows how hard her mom works.

“I know all of the work she puts into the city, really behind the scenes,” she said. “She truly cares for the residents. We really do appreciate the support.”

Malinowski-Maxwell thanked everyone for their support and encouragement.

“I’m just happy that everyone is here,” she said. “I know most of you know me from either the senior center, growing up or related to me. I did graduate from Crestwood High School and I’ve been in Dearborn Heights since I was 2-years-old. I’m a graduate of Madonna University with a major in business management. I spent my career at AT&T, where I was a union steward, a chief union steward. I worked in marketing and various other departments. I am a St. Linus parishioner, I was a Crestwood Alumni Board original member, I volunteer at St. Francis Diocese of Detroit and a member of the VFW and American Legion.”

With respect to her platform, Malinowski-Maxwell also said that she wants equitable code enforcement first of all.

“I will work with ordinance to eliminate blight in a fair and equitable fashion to improve all of our city property values,” she said. “Next is public safety. I will work with police and fire to make sure that they have the most up-to-date training and equipment to ensure the safety of our residents. And last, the Ecorse Creek, which everyone knows about. I will continue to alleviate the flooding problems associated with the Ecorse Creek.”

With election time coming fast, Malinowski-Maxwell also said that anyone who would like a yard sign, to volunteer to help make phone calls or go door to door, or anyone that would like to help or support her campaign can call her cell phone at 810-542-2005 or email her at denisemalinowskimaxwell@gmail.com.