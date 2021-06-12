Dearborn Heights partnering with Wayne County for small business grants

Caroline Kennedy Library

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city of Dearborn Heights and the Wayne County Economic Development Department are hosting a grant workshop for small businesses.

The workshop will be dedicated to clarifying the small business loan and grant application process for Wayne County small business owners and managers.

“Our goal is to help Wayne County’s small business owners become more familiar with the process of seeking and applying for grants and loans,” said Wayne County Business Development Manager Kamal Alsawafy. “Sometimes, the process can be a bit confusing and, frankly, a little intimidating. We want to make sure our business owners are well aware of the preparation and steps that need to be taken to successfully apply for these, to ensure they have the best chance possible of securing their funding.”

The event will take place Tuesday, June 15 at the Dearborn Heights Caroline Kennedy Library at 24590 George Street from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the mayor’s office at 313-791-3493.