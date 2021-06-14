11-year-old author Zaynab Shebley launches first book, inspired by Lebanon visit

Zaynab Shebley. Photo courtesy: The Shebley family

ILLINOIS – Zaynab Shebley, 11-year-old Lebanese American author, is launching her first published book, The Princess Hero. The children’s book is inspired by Shebley’s love for the environment and for influencing children to make a positive difference in the world one step at a time.

Shebley’s book was inspired by her first visit to Lebanon and desire to make the world a better place. She wrote the first version of ‘The Princess Hero’ when she was eight.

The Princess Hero follows its main character Princess Zaynab as she realizes her dream of transforming a town’s environment with the help of a few furry friends, and tries to find her way back to her beloved castle.

But young Shebley’s big ambitions don’t just stop at literature. Shebley wants other children to know that they can make a difference, so she formed The Kid Influencer, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping kids realize their dreams while positively impacting the world. The organization plans to support children around the world in achieving their dreams through upcoming planned initiatives.

Shebley’s message is simple: “Kids can do anything they set their mind to. So, chase your dream, and when you meet an obstacle or a challenge, believe that you can find a way around or through it. Never give up on your dreams.”

Shebley’s parents, Dr. Mohamad and Eaman Shebley, former Dearborn residents, are very proud of her and her accomplishments. The family now resides in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

A book launch and signing with the author will be held on Wednesday, June 16th at the Chocolate Sanctuary in Gurnee, IL.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to The Kid Influencer; thekidinfluencer.org

The Princess Hero is also available on Amazon.