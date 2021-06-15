Gleaners brings summer food distribution for children to Dearborn

Photo courtesy: Gleaners Community Food Bank

DEARBORN – Gleaners Community Food Bank announced on Tuesday its Summer Food Service Program, with more than 80 food distribution sites operating throughout Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties.

One of the food distribution sites this summer is the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. Distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 15, June 29, July 13, July 27, August 10, August 24, September 7 and September 21.

The food program will complement Gleaners’ food distribution programs through its more than 660-member partner network, emergency food distribution sites and emergency food box delivery programs to meet the need in the community.

This year’s Summer Food Service Program will use multiple distribution plans to meet the needs of children 18 years or younger across Southeast Michigan.

Grocery sites: These 22 sites provide fresh milk, fruits, vegetables, lean protein and shelf-stable items to supply enough food for children to have multiple breakfasts and lunches prepared by their families in their own homes. Groceries are provided in a drive-thru set-up.

Meal sites: These 42 sites will be offered in two formats: providing take-home or onsite nutritionally-balanced, pre-prepared breakfasts and/or lunches. The take-home model allows families with children to pick up the pre-prepared meals once a week, using a drive-thru set-up. Onsite meals are provided while children are engaged in scheduled programming (such as summer camps or daycare facilities) at each site, with safety protocols in place.

Mobile Delivery sites: These 24 sites will provide families with breakfast lunch five days a week, delivered by refrigerated truck at pre-scheduled times to low-income housing neighborhoods. Parents or siblings can pick up the daily meals from the trucks for children in the household.

To support Gleaners’ summer food distributions, community members can donate to the Hunger Free Summer Plus campaign, in which all donations are matched by Citizens, Toni Wisne Sabina Foundation, GM, Ford, Mandell and Madeleine Berman Foundation and other generous donors. Donations can be made securely online at www.hungerfreesummer.org or by mail to Gleaners Community Food Bank (P.O. Box 44050, Detroit, MI 48244-0050). Checks should include “Hunger Free Summer” on the memo line to ensure the donation is matched.

“Summer has always been a difficult time for families and children facing hunger, and last summer we saw some of the greatest community need we have ever seen in Southeast Michigan,” said Gerry Brisson, president and CEO of Gleaners. “While there are new signs for hope, far too many children and families in our community will not be hunger free this summer without our help. Gleaners is dedicated to being a stabilizing resource for kids in need.”