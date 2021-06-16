Yemeni-American Michigan Democratic Caucus announces endorsements for Dearborn, Hamtramck candidates

YAMDC endorsements

DEARBORN/HAMTRAMCK — The Yemeni-American Michigan Democratic Caucus (YAMDC) announced its endorsements for Dearborn and Hamtramck City Council and mayoral candidates.

For City Council in Dearborn, the group is endorsing Mustapha Hammoud, Samraa Luqman, Khodr Farhat, Khalil Othman, Kamal Alsawafy, Saeid Alawathy and incumbent Leslie Herrick.

For mayor, the YAMDC is endorsing Abdullah Hammoud.

In Hamtramck, the YAMDC chose to endorse Dr. Amer Ghalib for mayor and Khalil Refai, Lynn Blasey and Amanda Jaczkowski for City Council.

The YAMDC announced its decisions during its caucus meeting following months of research and personal interviews with the candidates.

Candidates had to submit an application asking for an endorsement and agree to a personal interview and must obtain the approval of two-thirds of the members of the YAMDC Selection Committee to be endorsed.

Dr. Adeeb Mozip, chair of the YAMDC Selection Committee, said that the candidates chosen reflect the values of the YAMDC.

“We would like to thank all of the candidates that sought our endorsement and the members of the committee,” Mozip said. “The committee had a lengthy and extensive process that included an application and a personal interview. We had a robust discussion with all candidates and among committee members to make sure we endorse people that align with the values and mission of the Yemeni-American Michigan Democratic Caucus.”

Abdulhakem Alsadah, the caucus chair, said that they hope that the community will also choose to support these candidates.

“We ask the voters in our communities to go out and vote and to consider supporting those candidates financially, and to volunteer for their campaigns and encourage their families and friends to do the same,” Alsadah said. “We are proud of the fact that the caucus and its selection committee worked hard and did their due diligence to create a professional process that ensured fairness and equal opportunity for all the candidates that participated.”