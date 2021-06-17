Michigan to lift capacity limits, mask requirements June 22

Photo: Richard Balog

LANSING – Governor Whitmer on Thursday announced an early end to all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking. Beginning June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100 percent and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask.

Whitmer had originally announced a plan to lift those restrictions starting July 1. But state officials say they have grown more optimistic by downward trends in cases and hospitalization and increasing vaccination numbers.

Whitmer said cases in Michigan continue to plummet following increased vaccinations. More than nine million vaccines have been administered as new cases fall to one-year low.