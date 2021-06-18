Dearborn Police Department offering house checks to residents on vacation

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department is now offering to provide an extra layer of security to residents who may have summer travel plans.

Through the Dearborn Police Reserve Vacation House Check Program, residents can request that officers periodically monitor the perimeter of their home while they are on vacation and contact them if something seems amiss.

The department also provided tips on protecting homes and valuables that include not allowing mail or newspapers to build up, always keeping the doors and windows locked, keeping the garage door closed and locked, keeping a porch light on, keeping parked vehicles’ doors locked and windows closed, not leaving vehicles running and unattended and not keeping valuables and electronic devices inside of vehicles.

Residents can sign up to receive free text or email emergency alerts and other information from the police department through the NIXLE system. They can sign up by texting 48126 to phone number 888777, to which normal text messaging rates may apply, or by logging onto www.nixle.com to set up a free account.

Individuals can register for a house check online on the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org or by calling 313-943-2241.