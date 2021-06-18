Dearborn’s Department of Recreation and Parks announced its summer plans

Ford Field in West Dearborn. Photo: Dearborn Historical Museum

DEARBORN — With the community getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dearborn Recreation and Parks Department has announced its summer plans.

Operations of all facilities and events will depend on public health conditions and state mandates, so they are subject to change at any time.

For the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Ave., passholders will be welcome to use the fitness center, swimming pool, track and half-court basketball in the gymnasium. Group classes will also be taking place both in-person and virtually.

The Center still has mask requirements and capacity limits in effect, and the rock climbing wall, art gallery, babysitting room, hot tub, summer camp, playground program and senior lounge are still currently closed.

The Michael A. Guido Theater will operate at a reduced capacity, but the Dearborn Youth Theater’s production of the Addams Family is still planned for the summer and more information on the production can be found at www.dearborntheater.com.

Camp Dearborn, located in Milford, plans to reopen this year for the usual camping experience and events. The amenities such as the outdoor pool, canteen, non-motorized rentals and adventure golf are expected to also be open, but may have modified hours.

The Eppinger Children’s Annual Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year.

More information about Camp Dearborn can be retrieved by calling 248-684-6000.

With some of the city’s pools already open, the remaining pools are scheduled to open June 19 and will operate on a rotating basis.

Residents may purchase a 10-visit pass for any of the pools that would be $40 for Dunworth, $30 for Ford Woods and $20 for the neighborhood pools.

Swim lessons will be conducted, but it is likely that swim teams and synchronized swimming will likely not be offered this year.

All picnic shelters at Ford Field, Hemlock, Crowley and Lapeer Parks are available for rent and Hemlock Cabin, which can accommodate up to 40 people, is available for rent as well for $60 per hour with a three-hour minimum during the week and a four-hour minimum requirement on weekends and holidays.

Picnic permits are available for sites at Crowley, Ford Field, Ford Woods, Levagood and Hemlock Parks.

For picnic and shelter permits, residents can visit www.dearbornrecreationandparks.com or call 313-943-2350. A deposit is required for all shelter rentals.

The Dearborn Hills and Mystic Creek golf courses will be open, with Mystic Creek offering PGA Golf lessons. Both courses will allow corporate outings, fundraisers, family reunions and team building events with social distancing protocols in place.

Critical services to senior citizens are ongoing, including Meals on Wheels, SMART Transportation and the distribution of liquid nutrition.

Outdoor activities have been planned for the seniors, including picnics and teas in the park and Art in the Park.

More information on any of the summer festivities can be found at www.dearbornrecreationandparks.com.