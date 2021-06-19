Dearborn Heights Police Department looking for community feedback on body cams

Photo: Axon Enterprise

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights Police Department is surveying residents on their thoughts on body cameras for the officers in the department.

The body camera project, which was included in the budget approved by the City Council, would equip all officers in the department with a body-worn camera.

Despite the purchase being included in the budget, Deputy Chief Gary Voiles said the department is researching additional external funding for the project.

“We are doing a survey so that we can apply for a competitive federal grant,” he said. “The grant requires the community to be involved. We are trying to get as much federal funding as possible to save the city money.”

Voiles said that he believes body cameras are necessary for a successful department.

“Transparency and accountability are at the forefront of every department’s mind right now,” he said. “Body cameras are absolutely necessary going forward. I have been an officer for 32 years and a lot of interactions can be easily explained with audio and video documentation that can be used as digital evidence.”

With the survey being available for at least another week, Voiles said he hopes the entire community participates.

“The community, as taxpayers, have a right to see what the officers are doing,” he said. “I believe the community and our department will be in favor of this project.”

The survey results will be used to help develop the policy and procedures of use as well.

The survey can be found on the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DearbornHeightsPolice and closes on June 29.

Residents with questions can contact Voiles at gvoiles@ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us or Captain Corey Smith at csmith@ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us or can call the department directly at 313-277-7414.