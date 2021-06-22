City of Dearborn Heights to host job fair 

Dearborn Heights City Hall

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – With staffing being a concern for all types of businesses in the community, the City of Dearborn Heights is also suffering from staff shortages.

To help in their staffing mission, the city will be hosting a job fair on Saturday June 26 at the Caroline Kennedy Library at 24590 George Ave. from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Those who are seeking jobs are advised to bring copies of updated resumes to share.

Participants will be given the opportunity to meet with local leaders to learn about the employment opportunities that they can apply for.

Dearborn Heights Job Fair Flyer

The city will be accepting resumes and applications for employment in the fire department, police department and police support, public works, ordinance department, and the city clerk’s office for election workers.

Despite several opportunities currently existing in the city, they will also be accepting resumes and applications in anticipation of future openings.

For more information, anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Human Resources Director Elisabeth Perry at 313-791-3420.