Dearborn Public Schools planning new start times for fall

DEARBORN – With students returning to in-person learning full time in the fall, Dearborn Public Schools have announced new start and end times for the new school year.

Classes at Fordson, Dearborn High, Edsel Ford high schools and STEM Middle School will start at 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. with half days ending at 10:55 a.m. The first bell allowing students into the building will be at 7:40 a.m.

Middle schools and kindergarten to eighth grade schools will start at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. with half days ending at 11:30 a.m. This includes Lowrey School, McCollough Elementary, Salina Elementary, and Salina Intermediate and the first bell allowing students into the building will be at 8:15 a.m.

Elementary schools will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:55 p.m. with half days ending at 12:05 p.m. and the first bell allowing students into the building will be at 8:55 a.m.

The other high schools and high school programs like the Henry Ford Early College, Michael Berry Career Center, Magnet High School, and the Dearborn Center for Math, Science, and Technology will start at 8:05 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m. with half days ending at 10:45 a.m.

Tentative plans for the new Virtual K-12 call for each grade to follow the schedule for that building level but that schedule could be impacted due to staffing.

The start and end times are 20-30 minutes later compared to the schedule before the pandemic.

State requirements, family logistics, and sports schedules are some of the factors that go into setting the school schedules.

Busing also goes into setting the school’s schedules as enough time needs to be allowed for the buses to run for each grade level.

“For years, we have been looking at ways to move high school start times later because research shows teens learn better later in the day,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. “Returning from the hybrid schedule gave us a perfect opportunity to reset class times to hopefully better meet the needs of all students and families. We are truly looking forward to having our students back in our classrooms every day for the coming school year.”