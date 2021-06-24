Dearborn Administrative Center to return to normal business hours

Dearborn Administrative Center

DEARBORN — Beginning Monday, June 28, the city of Dearborn will be returning to its normal operating hours for the public of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) had previously reduced its hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to conform to public health guidelines and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but employees still worked from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

While the hope is that the return to normal business hours will allow residents to more easily conduct their business with the city, the city is still encouraging residents to use the online and telephone services as much as possible.

The Property Maintenance and Development Services Department (PMADS) has a centralized phone number for residents to call with questions pertaining to neighborhood services, permits, sanitation, home sales and inspections at 313-943-2150.

The department also has an automated permit inspection scheduling system that can be reached at 313-943-2400 or permit holders can text “hello” to 844-506-0971 to initiate an inspection request.

Information from the clerk’s office can also be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org/services/clerk.

Residents looking to pay their bills without going inside the DAC can use the DivDat kiosk from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 24-hour drop boxes at the DAC, by mail, online, by phone or by automatic transfer. More information can be found at www.cityofdearborn.org/services/finance-treasury.

The city encourages residents to visit the city’s website for a full list of online city services at www.cityofdearborn.org.