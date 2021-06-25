Unemployment offices open to appointments June 30; scheduling now open

LANSING — The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is now offering in-person unemployment insurance services by appointment only at 12 local unemployment offices, beginning June 30.

Michiganders can now go online to start scheduling appointments. Each appointment slot is 15 minutes and may be scheduled up to a week in advance. Appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers must schedule an appointment online to be seen by a UIA representative. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. To schedule an in-person appointment, visit Michigan.gov/UIA and click on “schedule an appointment.” The agency said that although the agency anticipates appointments to fill up quickly, appointment slots do become available each day as cancellations occur. The agency expects to serve about 900 customers per day in person. Appointments are not transferrable to other customers.

The agency will still maintain some COVID-19 safety protocols such as requesting that customers wear a mask before entry. Customers are asked to bring their driver’s license or photo ID and any other documents pertinent to their claim. Individuals who are late for their appointment may have to reschedule.

In addition to scheduling an in-person appointment, Customers may contact the UIA by:

Calling the UIA Customer Service telephone line at 866-500-0017, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The line currently handles up to 25,000 callers a day.

Chat with an agent through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. From the MiWAM home page, click on “I want to … chat with an agent.” The agency handles about 5,000 chats per day.

Schedule a phone appointment Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Each appointment is 20 minutes. The UIA currently handles about 1,000 phone appointments per day. Schedule an appointment online at Michigan.gov/UIA. Click on schedule an appointment.

The Detroit area’s local UIA office locations are in Detroit at 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385 and in Sterling Heights at 43015 Hayes Road.