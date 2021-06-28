Tuesday trash district required to remove parked vehicles Tuesday and Thursday

GFL

DEARBORN – Residents in the Tuesday trash district are reminded to remove their parked vehicles from the streets under the Public Service Day rules Thursday July 1.

Additional collection crews are returning to the Tuesday district on Thursday to help clear the area of flood-damaged materials.

Both Tuesday and Thursday residents in this district will need to remove their parked vehicles from the streets or face tickets or even towing.

The city said they are not interested in issuing tickets to residents, but they want to make sure trash collection crews can reach and remove the contaminated items as quickly as possible.