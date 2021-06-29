State emergency relief available for low-income residents towards home damage from flooding

The aftermath from damaging rain storms and flooding in Dearborn. Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

MICHIGAN – Low-income residents affected by recent flooding in Michigan may be eligible for emergency relief assistance through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the agency announced Tuesday.

The State Emergency Relief program provides immediate help to families and individuals facing conditions of extreme hardship or for emergencies that threaten health and safety. It is available to eligible residents that need help with home repairs necessary to correct unsafe conditions and restore essential services.

Applicants must be the owner or purchaser of the home and meet other eligibility requirements – including income limits – to qualify.

Governor Whitmer issued a state of emergency in Wayne County in response to flooding. More flooding is possible in Michigan, with flood warnings in Kent, Barry and Clinton counties in place until Thursday, the state warned.

The lifetime maximum amount of funds available for non-energy related home repairs is $1,500 per household. State Emergency Relief Program assistance is available for repairs not covered by homeowner’s insurance for the basic house structure, hot water heater, septic/waste disposal system, doors/windows, extermination services, electrical, plumbing, roofs and wells.

To apply for State Emergency Relief, visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges. Anyone who does not have internet access or needs assistance applying can contact their local MDHHS office. Or call 2-1-1 to be referred to other community resources.

“Flooding can be devastating – especially to households that lack the resources to fix unsafe conditions that can affect their families,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity. “MDHHS is committed to assisting these families in paying for home repairs that are necessary due to flooding or other reasons.”