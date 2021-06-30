The Palestine Chronology: A new online database

Wire photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Institute for Palestine Studies has launched a new online database documenting political and military events surrounding the Israeli occupation of Palestine since 1982.

The Palestine Chronology will allow researchers, readers, journalists, students, scholars and activists to easily access day-by-day summaries in a free and accessible digitized format. The Chronology was previously published quarterly in the Journal of Palestine Studies. It is now updated monthly on the platform.

Since the beginning of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in June 1982, the Institute for Palestine Studies has chronicled daily occurrences related to the occupation of Palestine. The content of the database is based on Palestinian, Arab, Israeli and international sources.

The platform features a full-text search engine. The reliable resource will equip present and future generations with knowledge of what has taken place in Palestine over nearly four decades.

Browse the database here: https://chronology.palestine- studies.org/

The entire content of the Chronology was tagged with the help of Dandelion API, in the framework of a partnership with the Institute. These tags correspond to the most cited locations, organizations and persons, and can be used to efficiently filter content in the database.