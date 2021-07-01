Blue Hands United for Autism offering to replace damaged items for special needs children

Blue Hands United for Autism

DEARBORN – Blue Hands United for Autism is looking to help replace toys and sensory items for families of special needs children impacted by the floods.

The non-profit organization was founded in Dearborn in 2014 by Mona and Mariam Alaouie to help provide resources for families affected by Autism, but Mona said that they want to help families of all special needs children.

As a result of the catastrophic flooding that impacted the community, Mona said that Blue Hands United for Autism wants to help however they can.

“A lot of children with special needs have their sensory rooms and playrooms in the basement,” she said. “We are helping to replace items lost that are sensory items for the children. Whatever is the most meaningful item of theirs, we want to help take that burden off of families.”

Mona said that the requests have been diverse.

“For some people they just want something as simple as coloring books and crayons,” she said. “But for some children, they use iPad’s or other forms of technology for sensory needs.”

While the organization is based in Dearborn, Mona said they are willing to help anyone impacted by the floods.

“The only thing we ask is for pictures of the damage,” she said. “Children with special needs may not show that they’re distraught after something like this, but it is more challenging for families with special needs.”

Mona also said that the disastrous flooding is a chance for everyone to help each other.

“We want to encourage acceptance and understanding for all special needs, not just Autism,” she said. “The more patience and kindness everyone could show, the better off everyone will be.”

To help volunteer or donate or ask for assistance, residents impacted by the flood can call Blue Hands United for Autism at 313-377-2776, email at bluehandsunited@gmail.com, visit their social media pages or their website at www.bluehandsunited.org.