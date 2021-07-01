“Kid Santa” repurposing himself to help Dearborn Heights flood victims

Kid Santa during a last minute shopping trip in December 2020 Photo: Kenneth Isaacson

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Kenneth Isaacson, best known as Dearborn Heights’ “Kid Santa,” has decided to step up for the children of the community a few months early.

After assisting one family clean up their flood damaged home and realizing that the toys being thrown away were the toys that had just been delivered by Kid Santa for Christmas, Isaacson said he knew he had to do something, but the need was much greater than he had anticipated.

Our youngest Dearborn Heights residents are in need. – Kenneth Isaacson

“All of the money that we had ready to use for this upcoming Christmas has been repurposed to replace toys lost in the flood,” he said. “We had over $15,000 and I have gone out and spent all of it buying new toys to give to residents of Dearborn Heights whose children lost theirs in the damages.”

With more than 1,200 households reporting damages so far in the city, Isaacson said that he understands replacing kid’s toys is not the priority for many families.

“I’m just trying to do the right thing,” he said. “It may not seem like a big deal to us adults, but things like this impacts kids as well. Our youngest Dearborn Heights residents are in need.”

Because of Isaacson needing to use the funds for this project, he said Kid Santa will need help.

“I’m grateful for the donations that helped me be able to do this,” he said. “But Kid Santa will need help for Christmas because there’s nothing left. Support will always be welcome, but now it’s really needed.”

Isaacson said that monetary donations can be sent via their GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/kidsanta2021, but any physical toy donations should be provided to folks in need directly.

“Anyone with toys to donate should look to their neighbors,” he said. “Drive around and see if there are toys in people’s trash with their flood damaged items, knock on their door and offer to donate that way. Those donations should go directly to them as we don’t know what the Christmas needs will be yet.”

On Friday, July 2 at the Richard A. Young Center, families will be able to bring their children to pick out new toys from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with proof of residency while supplies last. During this event, residents can also collect the Red Cross cleaning kits and fill out their survey assessments.