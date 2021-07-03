Ziad Abdulmalik wants to lead as a “we” if elected to Dearborn City Council

Ziad Abdulmalik

DEARBORN — Ziad Abdulmalik is looking to obtain enough votes to take one of the seven City Council seats that are up for grabs in this election.

The 34-year-old was born and raised in Dearborn, met his wife in Dearborn before getting married nine years ago and has a 4-year-old son in the Dearborn Public School District, with another son on the way.

As a member of the Dearborn City Beautiful Commission, a small business owner, logistics consultant, organizer of the annual Arbor Day tree plantings, organizer of charity food drives and a promoter of environmental protections, Abdulmalik said he is devoted to Dearborn.

I am a reflection and product of my parents and the city of Dearborn — Ziad Abdulmalik

“I have devoted myself to the betterment of our community,” he said. “These values were not only instilled in me by my parents, but by our school system, neighbors and friends. I never lead with a ‘me’ effort, but a ‘we.’ As a Dearborn City Beautiful commissioner, I have been promoting the beautification of not just our neighborhoods but our businesses and schools. I have many experiences that would be an additional benefit to improving our quality of life and betterment of our community.”

Abdulmalik said that he is grateful to be from Dearborn.

“I understand how fortunate I am to be born and raised in Dearborn and I am proud to raise my family here as well,” he said. “From our schools, parks (especially Camp Dearborn), neighborhoods, diversity and safety, what more can anyone ask for? It was not only my family that raised me, but Dearborn as well. I am a reflection and product of my parents and the city of Dearborn.”

With 17 other candidates, Abdulmalik said that he’s running to not only give back, but to give residents a platform to be heard and recognized.

“I will use my experiences to help Dearborn continue to flourish and move into the future for generations to come, while continuing to be safe for all our families,” he said. “The city of Dearborn has a solid foundation and I intend to build on this, not just for my sake, but for all residents and those yet to come.

”We are running a grassroots campaign that is proud of the endorsements it has, from our supporters, residents and local businesses, to the nation’s most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization, the Sierra Club. I take great pride to be the only campaign that has not sought out any PAC endorsements for the primaries. I am committed to the residents of this great city and will never be indebted to any PAC.”

By pounding the pavement, knocking on doors and engaging with residents, Abdulmalik said it’s the best way to connect and understand the community.

“Our focus is having a true and honest connection with our constituents, based on giving everyone in the city the voice they deserve,” he said. “Yes, if elected, I will be one of seven Council members, but who are we without you? I hear you loud and clear.

“I am your microphone and want every single resident’s voice to be heard. When elected, among my many goals are to better our city and take it into the future, with great focus on having a safer city, which includes public safety centered on speeding, reckless driving and theft of vehicles in our neighborhoods. I’d like to also focus on building a thriving economy, with a walkable city, which includes having diverse businesses and attractions. Keeping all our parks and pools open is a must, including Camp Dearborn.”

Abdulmalik also said that he wants to promote a unified city.

“Fairness across all areas of the city is key in building trust amongst the residents,” he said. “I want to eliminate the phrase, ‘we don’t get the same service as that part of the city.’

“How can residents trust elected officials if they believe they are being cheated? Lastly, a revamped city website where all applications and permits are interactive and could be processed with ease. Picture no longer having to take time off from work, or rushing to the city just before closing, to be able to drop off a form. These are but a few of the promises I intend to implement.”